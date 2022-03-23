Netflix has a new must-watch documentary from the makers of Fyre Festival and Tiger King

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A new Netflix limited documentary series has gained massive traction in the seven days since it launched on the streaming platform. Could this be the new Tinder Swindler ?

Bad Vegan (also known as Bad Vegan. Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.), is the new four-part true crime Netflix docuseries that delves into the story of Sarma Meingallis, the former celebrity owner of a popular vegan restaurant, Pure Food and Wine, in New York City. She then begins to date a conman who claims that he can make Meingallis and her dog immortal – and that's just the tip of the iceberg.

Directed by Chris Smith, best known for Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened and for being the executive producer on Tiger King: Murder Mayhem, and Madness, Bad Vegan is already tearing up the Netflix charts in both the UK and US. For the last week, it has been jostling for the number one spot with Is it Cake?, a reality TV show about contestants guessing whether (yes, you guessed it) is it cake or not. I think it's fair to say Bad Vegan has a bit more to it.

The trailer for Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. is a rollercoaster in itself with an amazing cliffhanger to tempt you into watching the series. It's clear how it's accumulated more than 1.3 million views.

You see we get the normal schtick from those that worked at the restaurant and the numerous rumours of what was going on behind the scenes from those in the area – but then Netflix one-ups itself, unveiling that they actually got Meingallis to take part in the documentary. Just a single shot with the words: "what happened to you". And trailer close.

Sarma Meingallis in Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. (Image credit: Netflix)

Whether or not the show has lived up to the hype is very much up to debate, yet whoever cut this trailer together needs a raise. It's also garnered a 100% Rotten Tomatoes approval rating from 15 critics (at the time of writing), so that's something.

Bad Vegan is now available to stream exclusively across Netflix, adding to the already extensive library of shows to watch. Although, Netflix did just cancel one of its highest-rated shows after just two seasons, meaning the Netflix curse has struck again.