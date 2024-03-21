My favourite Ring video doorbell is under £100 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days

The Amazon Spring Deal Days event is here, and if you’ve been on the hunt for a video doorbell, now is the time to buy. Amazon is offering low prices and big bundle discounts across a wide range of smart home products, including Ring home security devices.

Right now, my favourite Ring video doorbell – the Ring Video Doorbell Plus which I have installed outside my front door – is under £100 for the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale.

Originally priced at £129.99, the Ring Video Doorbell Plus is now just £99.99, saving shoppers 23% on this best video doorbell . I’ve had the Ring Video Doorbell Plus for a few months now and it’s vastly improved my home security and made me feel much safer at my new house.

With 1536p HD live view, the Ring Video Doorbell Plus monitors and records everything clearly, and its colour night vision really stands out, in terms of clarity and crispness. In my Ring Video Doorbell Plus review , I was impressed by how responsive the motion sensors were to any kind of movement, and enjoyed using the two-way talk and live view functions.

Get the Ring Video Doorbell Plus for just £99.99 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale. The doorbell’s camera has enhanced resolution, head to toe views and wide viewing angles, all of which can be viewed via the Ring app. With this deal, you get a 30-day free trial of the Ring Protect Plan with your purchase.

If you want a new smart home set-up, complete with video doorbell and the best security camera , then you’ll love this bundle deal. In the Amazon Spring Deal Days, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) and the Ring Outdoor Camera for just £89.99 – more details below.