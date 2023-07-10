My favourite phone this year is £150 off right now – no Prime subscription needed!

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

My favourite phone in the last year has been the Google Pixel 7 Pro. It's a remarkable handset, which is capable of handling just about anything you can throw at it. Top that off with a brilliant camera and a low price point, and it's not hard to see why I'm such a fan.

If you thought the retail price was good, though, it's about to become a whole lot more appealing. No, it's not part of the best Amazon Prime Day deals – well, at least not directly.

In a parallel sale run by the folks at Carphone Warehouse, the Pixel sees its price tag shaved down by £150. That means you can pick one up for just £699!

Google Pixel 7 Pro: was £849 , now £699 at Carphone Warehouse

Save £150 on the brilliant Google Pixel 7 Pro right now at Carphone Warehouse. You'll get a brilliant camera and one of the most stylish handsets on the market – all for even less!

The Google Pixel 7 range has always been adored for its pricing. At its retail price of £849, the Pixel 7 Pro represents one of the best value Android phones on the market. Users can enjoy a flagship experience for a few hundred pounds less than competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Among a host of capable specs, you'll also get one of the best cameras on any phone right now. Don't be fooled by the relatively modest 50MP rating. The hardware itself is strong, but the software magic going on inside the handset is even better. You don't have to be a professional photographer to capture stunning images with this – it's so intuitive that anyone can get brilliant results.

At the deal price, it's only £100 more expensive than the vanilla model was at retail. In fact, it's so low that it challenges a lot of the midrange handsets on the market. If you're looking for a new phone this Prime Day, I seriously doubt you'll find a better deal than this.

Still need something a little more wallet-friendly, though? The Google Pixel 7a is just £399 right now, with a free 30W charger. That packs a lot of the Pixel DNA in, with an even more attractive price tag – what's not to love?