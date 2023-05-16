'My favourite gym leggings are amazing for a fake ‘booty lift’ and they’re also super cheap

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

You’ve constantly been doing the best glute workout and committed to 100 glute bridges a day , and yet your shelf is still looking pretty flat. It can be slightly disheartening to say the least, especially when building a bigger booty is so high up on many women’s fitness agendas and societal pressure makes us feel like a bigger bum is ‘better’. But, whether you’ve been blessed with a perfectly perched peach or not, let me tell you now, it doesn’t matter, because I’ve found the best scrunch-bum leggings that will make any size behind look amazing.

If you’re scratching your head as to what scrunch-bum leggings actually are, they’re basically leggings that are cinched where your tailbone starts. This helps the leggings sit neatly between your buttocks, enhancing the shape of your glutes and instantly making them look more voluptuous. Lots of fitness apparel brands are now making this a permanent style on their gym leggings and shorts, as the quest for a bigger bum continues to grow.

Now, not only are the quality of these leggings extremely impressive - they’re soft, stretchy and, most importantly, squat-proof - they come in a range of colours, have a high-waist band and they only cost £12.99.

(Image credit: Future)

So where are these life-changing leggings from? Well, believe it or not, they’re from Shein. Now, I’m not one to shop here, I’m a Gymshark girl through and through and when it comes to scrunch-bum leggings, Alphalete are renowned for the best of the best. But, when I spotted a woman recently wearing these at my gym, I couldn’t not ask her where they were from, and I was just as shocked to hear her answer.

I think they’re that good, that I went and bought myself, not one, but three pairs. Afterall, with such a great colour selection and at such a reasonable price, why not? For a prominent lifted look, I’d suggest the light green colour (I find lighter coloured leggings always make the booty look bigger), but I also love the dusty blue and normal blue shade, which is more of a blue marl. In terms of size, I’d say these leggings give a lot of stretch. I usually buy gym leggings in a size 10, but in these I opted for a small and I definitely feel like they give plenty of room.

Overall, these leggings get a 10 out of 10 from me, as they’re comfortable, can withstand intense workouts and they help me feel confident in the gym. If you do decide to give them a go, then you can try them here (opens in new tab), and I hope they change your life as much as they’ve changed mine.