My favourite Dyson hair tool is the cheapest it's ever been in Black Friday deal

I’ve just found my favourite Dyson hair tool with £100 off in the best Black Friday deals ! Right now at John Lewis, the Dyson Corrale hair straightener has dropped to its cheapest ever price.

Originally priced at £399, the Dyson Corrale is now just £299, saving shoppers 25% on this premium pair of hair straighteners. This Dyson Corrale deal is in a bright Fuchsia colour and comes with a charging dock and heat-resistant travel pouch.

Dyson has become well known and increasingly popular with its range of hair styling products, but the brand very rarely runs discounts. While many people will be wanting to get their hands on the Dyson Airwrap, the best deal I’ve found from Dyson is this £100 saving on the Dyson Corrale, and it’s well worth taking advantage of.

The Dyson Corrale sit highly in our guide to the best hair straighteners and rightfully so! Rated as the best luxury straighteners you can buy, the Dyson Corrale offers up to 30 minutes of cordless straightening and uses flexible plates for versatile styling and less heat damage. In classic Dyson style, the Dyson Corrale are pretty stunning to look at and come in three colours. See our Dyson Corrale review for more details.

To view the Dyson Corrale deal at John Lewis, click the link above or take a look at our guide to the best Dyson Black Friday deals where you can low prices on vacuum cleaners, fans, headphones and much more.

Save £100 on the Dyson Corrale cord-free hair straighteners in the John Lewis Black Friday sale. Available in Fuchsia, these straighteners have three heat settings to suit any hair type, length and style, and have an integrated sensor system to better regulate temperature and protect the hair.

This isn’t the only deal on the Dyson Corrale that you can find this year. In the Black Friday sales , you can find similar price drops on the Dyson Corrale but in different colourways.