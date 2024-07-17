My best-ever PlayStation 5 purchase is back at 2024 price low in Amazon's sale

One of my favourite purchases over the last few years has to be my PlayStation 5. It's a great console that I use as a Blu-ray player and 4K streamer too. But, as I quickly found out, the PS5 has one big problem: storage! Cue a great Amazon Prime Deal to solve my woes some years ago (here's my step-by-step guide to fit one too).

} low (as verified by CamelCamelCamel), whether you're looking for a 1TB or 2TB option (both come with a heatsink, which is essential for the PS5 install). I'm glad to see it back – as if you don't have one I'd recommend it as a Prime Day pick once again.

WD Black SN850X SSD (1TB): was £199.99, now £78.83 on Amazon If doubling your PS5's storage is order of the day then this 1TB SSD will solve your needs for a relatively small price. It's got a heatsink and ticks the box for necessary read-write speeds too.

WD Black SN850X SSD (2TB): was £326.99, now £132.98 on Amazon If 1TB doesn't cut it – and I'd recommend that this is the better buy – then the larger 2TB option will give you loads more storage for your PS5 games, saves and apps. Pound for pound it's better value and there are no drawbacks – all the necessary read-write and heatsink essentials are here, just as with the above smaller version.

When it comes to picking an SSD for the PS5 you've got to be careful with a few things (as echoed above): number one, you need one that has a built-in heatsink to ensure ample heat dissipation (PC builds might not need this, depending on setup); secondly, the read-write speed has to be up to spec.

WD Black's SN850X is more than up to speed though: its 7,300MB/s is well above the 5,500MB/s threshold that Sony specifies. That's an important tick in the box, as the PS5's system can rapidly dip into the on-board storage to quickly load games – with certain first-party PlayStation titles using this explicily (so would fail without the correct hardware).

Thankfully WD Black delivers everything you need in a neat-looking (not that you'll see it once installed!) and reliable package that's got my personal thumbs up. I installed mine two years ago (two years too late, frankly!) and it's held up just perfectly since. I do wish I'd bought the larger capacity though – so grab that 2TB option for less, bargain hunters!