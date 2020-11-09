Mr Porter's luxury grooming advent calendar is the ultimate early Christmas gift

Mr Porter's '12 Days of Grooming' advent calendar has landed for 2020, ready and waiting to make you look and feel your best over the festive period.

A beautifully designed fold-out calendar featuring a watercolour-illustrated design, the grooming set includes 12 individual drawers and doors to open.

Inside, you will find nourishing creams, oils and masks, and Mr Porter says nine of the 12 gifts are full-sized, with a combined value of a massive £447. So at £105 for the calendar, it's actually something of a bargain.

Mr Porter Christmas Advent Calendar

(Image credit: Mr Porter)

Mr Porter Christmas Advent Calendar

(Image credit: Mr Porter)

Here's a list of everything included inside Mr Porter's 2020 grooming advent calendar:

  • 111SKIN's Sub-Zero De-Puffing Eye Masks
  • Dr. Barbara Sturm's Hyaluronic Serum
  • Peter Thomas Roth's Cucumber Gel Mask
  • Horace's Hand Moisturising Balm
  • Hanz de Fuko's Claymation hair wax
  • Perricone MD's Cold Plasma Plus+ Eye Serum
  • Malin + Goetz's Eucalyptus Deodorant
  • Emelis' Smooth Result Shave and Beard Oil
  • Grown Alchemist's Age-Repair Lip Treatment Tri-Peptide Violet Leaf Extract
  • Alpha Beta Pore Perfecting Cleansing Gel
  • Susanne Kaufmann's Pollution Skin defence System
  • The Rich Cream by Augustinus Bader

The 12 Days of Grooming advent calendar by Mr Porter is available from the retailer's website now.

You'll have to be quick as beauty advent calendar's like this tend to sell out very quickly.

