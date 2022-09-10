Motorola's new Android flagship has an amazing spec and attractive price

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

One of the frustrating things about the best phones is that sometimes they're only available in select markets, so for example some of the best Android phones we've seen lately have been reserved for the Chinese market.

So it's nice to see an exception, and what an exception it is: the new Motorola Edge 30 Ultra – known in China as the X30 Pro – has an incredible spec and it's priced to sell not just in China, but worldwide.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra beats the Samsung Galaxy S23 to market with the world's first 200MP smartphone camera. And the rest of the specification is pretty tasty too.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: key specifications and price

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 system on a chip, and that's backed up with a 4,610mAh battery with incredibly fast 125W wired charging and 50W wireless. It's the fastest charging smartphone Motorola has ever made and makes my iPhone 13 look positively sluggish by comparison. The screen is 6.67 inches of HDR OLED with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, and the 200MP rear camera is joined by a 50WP ultrawide camera, a 12MP telephoto and on the front, a 60MP selfie camera.

That's a lot of technology, but it's not a lot of money compared to some other recent releases: at its European launch in Milan, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra price was revealed to be €899, which should mean a £749 price tag in the UK. That's cheaper than the standard iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S22 models, never mind their Pro and Ultra variants.

This is a very impressive phone with an equally impressive price tag. It looks like Motorola has a potential hit on its hands.