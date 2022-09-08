Motorola Edge 30 Ultra beats Galaxy S23 to the punch with 200-megapixel camera

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There's been rumour after rumour of a flagship phone appearing with a 200-megapixel main camera – and it's not Samsung that's first over the line, it's Motorola with its all-new Edge 30 Ultra device (an echo of the China-only Moto Edge X30, which was revealed a month earlier).

That'll perhaps surprise a number of people for the simple fact that Samsung itself produces this sensor, only to 'give it away' to a competitor first. It's a Samsung Isocell HP1, if you want the insider info, which measures a massive 1/1.22in.

No Samsung Galaxy S23 to be seen here – although there's no guarantee that the next-gen Samsung flagship will necessarily adopt such a resolution anyway. Samsung is working hard behind the scenes, though, as its even newer HP3 sensor is physically larger still and a sign of what's to come.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: What's the story?

But back to the Edge 30 Ultra for a moment. What else does this flagship handset bring to the table? It launches alongside the Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo, which I compare side by side here, being the largest and most spec-heavy of the trio.

On the front the Edge 30 Ultra hosts a 6.67-inch pOLED screen, capable of 1250 nits maximum brightness, making it super bright but able to display rich blacks and colour. It supports 144Hz fast refresh too, for added fluidity.

The screen is curved to the edges, by a subtle 53-degrees, with the rear glass mirroring this for a symmetrical design that makes the device feel much smaller in the hand as a result. The curve isn't so extreme that it's a distraction either, which is great.

Elsewhere the Edge Ultra features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, up to 12GB RAM, a 60-megapixel selfie camera, plus a 2x portrait lens and 0.5x wide-angle lens on the rear to complement that massive 200-megapixel headline snapper.

With the right price tag attached, it looks like Motorola just pulled back the curtain on a veritable monster of a flagship phone. It won't be available in the USA, however, as it's only destined for other worldwide territories.