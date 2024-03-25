Motorola Razr 50 Ultra could be closer to launch than we thought

Quick Summary A listing by the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) (Russia's communications regulator) suggests a new Motorola foldable is imminent. It is thought to be the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, although the name has yet to be confirmed.

Motorola's next flagship folding phone might be upon us sooner than anticipated, according to a fresh leak.

The team at 91mobiles spotted a new entry on Russia’s Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) – a register of devices, indicating a new phone coming soon.

The model number registered is the XT2453-1, and that's basically the only tangible bit of information in the listing – the fact that Motorola is working on something, and the fact that it has that model number attached.

However, similarities between that number and the one given to the previous generation's Razr 40 Ultra means we can have some strong suspicions that it is indeed the 50 Ultra.

Leaked images of the phone have so far shown a design that looks similar to the previous version, so it's a little unclear exactly what Motorola will be changing for this new phone.

Given the impressive specs boasted by the Razr 40 Ultra, it'll be curious to see what actually can improve – it already had a main internal display measuring in at 6.9-inch with FHD+ resolution and 165Hz refresh rates.

Whether Motorola can even further shrink its bezels down will be interesting to see, but it could simply focus on further refining that hinge and folding display, both of which are at the very core of the folding phone experience.

That outer display was a 3.6-inch pOLED last time out, and previous generational jumps have seen it get bigger each time. Again, then, it'll remain to be seen whether Motorola has found a way to fit even more screen on the phone, or if things have plateaued.

With battery life and camera upgrades typical between phone generations, those areas again offer chances for improvement, but the reality is that we're groping in the dark until Motorola says something.

This sort of product registration tends to come quite soon before an announcement, to be fair – so we might not have long to wait. Since registrations so often leak the existence of a new device in the first place, they tend to be imminent after them.

Until Motorola announces something, though, we'll have to wait to learn more about the Razr 50 Ultra (which we'd assume will once again have a different name in the US).