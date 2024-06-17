Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will launch globally much sooner than expected – brace yourself

Quick Summary Motorola has announced a launch date for its new flip phone lineup, but it seems it won't be splitting the Chinese and global release as previously expected. Instead, we now expect to see the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra launched worldwide on 25 June 2024.

Motorola has confirmed that it will launch its next flagship flip phone on 25 June 2024.

Previously thought to be heading to China first with a global rollout to follow after, it now seems the Lenovo-owned mobile phone manufacturer will announce the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra for a simultaneous worldwide release.

It took to X with an intriguing teaser video, which also artistically shows the new phone from multple angles.

There's no word as yet on where the launch will take place – just the date.

Intelligence inside and out. Discover more on 06.25.2024. #FlipTheScript pic.twitter.com/y84930QeScJune 17, 2024

Also interesting is that the post reveals a stack of new colour options. These seem to match the renders we saw leaked recently, adding weight to their validity.

Three of the colours are reportedly for the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, while the othe trio are destined for a standard Motorola Razr 50 model. It is expected this latter handset might be a regional model and therefore not released everywhere.

(Image credit: Motorola)

As for the phones themselves, we understand that the Ultra model will have a 6.9-inch POLED display on the inside (when unfolded), which will be capable of a 2640 x 1080 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate.

There will be a 4-inch display on the cover, which will also house a couple of 50-megapixel cameras. You'll also get a 32-megapixel snapper for selfies and the like.

It is said to run on a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and be back up with 12GB of RAM. Storage should be around 512GB.

A 4,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging rounds off the spec list.

The standard Razr 50 will reportedly have a smaller front screen and a lower spec camera on the front.

It'll also drop the processing to the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X.