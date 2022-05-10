Motorola Razr 3 foldable phone leaks – and now I want a folding iPhone madly

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The latest version of the Motorola Razr 5G has leaked again, this time with images. As we reported back in January the next version of one of the best foldable phones will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor inside it, but the new leak suggests that there may be an even higher spec model with the upcoming Gen 1 Plus.

According to 9to5google, there's a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB storage, and it'll launch this summer in China before rolling out elsewhere.

The design is more streamlined than the current model pictured above. It appears to have a larger panel than before and less of a chin, and it looks a lot like the Samsung Z Fold 3 5G. It looks brilliant: so brilliant that I really wish I was looking at the iPhone 14.

The leaked Motorola Razr 3 foldable phone. The phone is set to launch in 2022. (Image credit: 91mobiles / Evan Blass)

Why the Razr always had the edge

Don't get me wrong. I love my iPhone 13 Pro. But when it comes to smartphones, my heart belongs to my much-missed Razr v3. Back in 2005 it was the phone to have: it was the best-selling clamshell phone in the world, shifting over 130 million units. If someone could make me a phone with the innards of an iPhone and the design of this new Razr I'd buy it in a heartbeat. iPhone 14 Flip anyone?

We talk a lot about power, about performance, about megapixels and other bits of smartphone spec sheets. But some phones have a bit more than that. My old Razr, and the mid-90s Nokia "matrix" 8110 I had the decade previously, made me happy just to hold them. There was something about opening and closing the Razr or shooting out the Nokia's cover that made me smile every time.

We've been discussing Apple folding phone rumours for years, and there's still no sign of one. I hope it's in development, though, even though I'm convinced we won't see a foldable iPhone 14. Because as much as my iPhone 13 Pro can do, there's one feature of my old Razr it can't compete with: I can't end calls by dramatically snapping it shut.