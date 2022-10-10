Motorola Razr 2022 set for release at an amazing price

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Motorola Razr 2022 represents the latest iteration of the iconic flip phone. Having already launched in China earlier this year, the Razr has been tipped for a release to other markets soon, thanks to a series of leaked images showing off English language text conversations on the phone.

Now, well-regarded leaker, Roland Quandt (opens in new tab), suggests that the Razr will launch shortly in Europe. More interesting, though, is his rumoured pricing for the Razr 2022.

Its' launch price in the Far East is equivalent to about £750 or $840, which is a massive leap lower than the best foldable phones on the market. Now, Quandt suggests that European pricing, while higher than the direct currency translation, is still set to undercut the previous generation.

Motorola Razr 2022 pricing

Where the current model retails for around €1,500 in the European market, Quandt suggests that the Razr 2022 will debut around €1,200. If correct, that represents a massive statement of intent from Motorola.

Currently, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the king when it comes to flip phones, while its sibling, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, is arguably the best foldable phone overall. Samsung's dominance comes at a price, though. You can pick up the Z Flip 4 for around £1,000, but the Fold will set you back around £1,650.

Either way, that's not loose change. A foldable device is a considerable investment, and one that the majority of the mobile phone market haven't latched onto yet.

If Motorola can market a device that undercuts the Samsung offerings without destroying the spec sheet, they could drastically alter the foldable marketplace. I've already said that the Motorola Razr is the foldable phone to buy, and coming to market at a more wallet-friendly price tag can only strengthen that argument.

Of course, affordable is a word that will mean different things to different people. Directly converted, €1,200 is around about £1,000 which suggests that the Razr will go toe-to-toe with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, rather than trying to knock it off its perch.

That's a shame. If Motorola could find a way to market the Razr at a similar price to the one in China, this device would be unstoppable. At £750, it would undercut the new Google Pixel 7 Pro and Apple's iPhone 14, offering the first taste of a foldable phone at a sensible price point. Instead, it joins a raft of devices that will sit just out of reach for most people.

