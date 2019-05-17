Motorola flaunts folding Razr 2019 video at official press event

Motorola has teased everyone by airing a slick concept video render of the feverishly-anticipated 2019 Motorola Razr, the long-rumoured reboot of the popular mid-noughties clamshell handset, during an official media event.

The video, created by Waqar Khan and spotted by Engadget, showcases the new V4 Motorola Razr in its folded and unfolded forms. While the video is still just a concept, it closely matches the sketches in the patent Motorola was granted earlier this year, which is perhaps why Motorola chose this particular video (when there are others) to use in its demo.

The video also shows the phone in three colours – black, red and blue – and both the full length internal folding screen, and the smaller one on the outside of the phone which is shown scrolling through notifications. It also focuses on the hinge design.

There's not a lot more to infer from the 30 second video (which you can view on Weibo) but the fact that Motorola has been actively talking up the 2019 Razr in recent interviews and is showcasing the potential with videos created by fans suggests that we could be getting very close to an official release date.

Indeed, Motorola VP Dan Dery said the company wants to gets its foldable device into customers' hands "no later" than its rivals. Motorola has been given some time in that respect given that the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which was set to launch on April 26 in the United States and May 3, 2019 in the UK and Europe has been delayed due to issues with the display. But the Huawei Mate X is tipped to launch sometime in mid-2019, so if Dery is to get his wish, we'd expect to see the 2019 Motorola Razr being unveiled to the public in its finished form within the next three to four months.