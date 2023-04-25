More Nothing Phone (2) concept renders emerge, showing a classy Android phone

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After the success of the Nothing Phone (1), many Android phone fans are eagerly awaiting the release of its successor – the Nothing Phone (2). Set to join the Nothing Ear (2) in the second-generation product range, the Phone (2) is said to be a more premium offering than the original.

Exactly what that means is unclear, though we do have some insight. There's going to be a Snapdragon 8 series processor onboard – widely expected to be the slightly older Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. There's also rumoured to be an AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and a 5,000mAh battery inside.

The device is also said to pack at least 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It's also reported to make use of virtual RAM, where an unused portion of the storage on board can be used as extra RAM, when needed.

We previously saw some fairly outlandish design concepts, with a central rear-camera array and the infamous Glyph lighting boosted with full RGB capabilities. By comparison, the concept renders seen today are relatively reserved, though that may just make them more believable.

The video from Concept Central (opens in new tab) shows a chassis that is pretty much identical to the current Nothing Phone, around the edges. On the rear of the device, the camera array takes a much more common position in the top left, with the three sensors arranged in a triangular format. The cameras are also encased in their own section of Glyph lighting.

Elsewhere, the Glyph is identical to the Phone (1). Interestingly, there's no shots showing off any RGB lighting effects on this video. That's a feature that many have anticipated, arguing that it could improve the utility of the Glyph.

While there's no official release date yet, the Phone (2) is widely expected to debut this year. Rumours have suggested anywhere as early as June, right through to the Autumn months, though, so don't hold your breath.

It's certainly worth keeping an eye on though. The rumoured specs are sublime – and if it can look half as good as these concepts, we could be in for a treat.