Molekule’s Air Pro is the most stylish air purifier I’ve ever seen

Following its success in the US, air purification brand, Molekule has recently launched its Air Pro air purifier to the UK market. The Molekule Air Pro captures and destroys pollutants with its stylish vegan-friendly design, and is meant for use in large home and commercial spaces.

Founded in 2014, Molekule has quickly become a leader in air purification technology but since its inception, the company has only been operating in the US. But finally, UK customers can enjoy Molekule’s collection of the best air purifiers as they are now available to buy at Amazon.

The first product to be introduced to the UK market is the Molekule Air Pro , a professional air purifier that offers medical-grade purification. Using advanced photoelectrochemical oxidation (PECO) technology, the Molekule Air Pro destroys viruses, bacteria, odours, smoke, mould and other pollutants and allergens.

How the Molekule Air Pro does this is by breaking down the organic matter in the air at a molecular level which inactivate harmful pathogens and cleans the air around you. Molekule’s patented PECO technology has been found to capture 95% of airborne allergens, making it ideal for allergy sufferers.

With its increased air flow, the Molekule Air Pro is best used to improve air quality in larger spaces up to 1,000 square feet, including communal rooms in your home, offices and schools. Once it detects pollutants with its sensor, it has two Auto Protect modes – Standard and Quiet – and a six-speed manual mode to choose from, for customisable purification.

(Image credit: Molekule)

Like most home appliances these days, the Molekule Air Pro comes with app connectivity which allows you to control the speed, check air particle levels and receive notifications via your smartphone.

I recently got to see the Molekule Air Pro in action, and I was most surprised by its design and quiet operation. It has an aluminium exterior and a vegan leather handle, making it look more like one of the best speakers than an air purifier.

It’s definitely one of the more stylish purifiers on the market, and it’s surprisingly quiet when in action – when it detects changes in the air, it revs up slightly but still isn’t too loud or distracting. Its compact size also makes it easy to move around from room to room.