Microsoft reveals Xbox Series X's secret arsenal to destroy PS5

Microsoft has just announced the fruits of Project xCloud - its cloud gaming service that will be included as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as of September 15 that will give players access to more than 100 games to play on their Android phone or tablet.

We know the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 is going to one of the supported Android devices, with more news on that at Unpacked, but the tech giant has just unveiled a brand new line of officially licensed mobile gaming accessories designed for Xbox, so that you can play your Xbox Series X games on the move.

Microsoft first announced its expansion to mobile gaming accessories as part of the 'Designed for Xbox ecosystem' last year which encompasses Xbox-branded partner devices including controller clips, mobile-first controllers, and other bits of kit optimised for phones and tablets.

Now the lineup of Designed for Xbox mobile gaming accessories has been unveiled, which gamers can pre-order or purchase right now, ready for Xbox cloud gaming next month. Unless a specific retailer or region is mentioned, all accessories are available on the Microsoft Store and other select retailers worldwide.

Razer Kishi

(Image credit: Microsoft)

First up is the Razer Kishi Universal Mobile Gaming Controller for Android that integrates an Xbox Button, and features "Clickable Analog Thumbsticks and low-latency USB-C connection" that will provide " console-quality control for most Android smartphones" according to Microsoft.

With pass-through charging, a low battery during on-the-go gaming sessions won't be a worry. The Designed for Xbox version of the Razer Kishi comes in at $99.99 and includes a 14-day free trial membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

PowerA

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Power A has developed three accessories for Designed for Xbox, with the first of them being the MOGA XP5-X Plus Bluetooth Controller. It's basically an Xbox style controller (or decent facsimile) with Bluetooth, a detachable phone clip, and mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons.

Mobile gamers will also be pleased as punch about the integrated 3000mAh rechargeable Power Bank, which will keep their Android phones juiced up for portable gaming. The MOGA XP5-X Plus is available for pre-order now for $69.99, and will release on September 15.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Next up is the MOGA XP7-X Plus which isn't available until Holiday 2020, but we can give you the details now so that you can decide if it's something you want to add to your Christmas list.

Compatible with most Android mobile devices and tablets, as well as PC, the MOGA XP7-X Plus offers two ways to play - either expanded with your device clamped inside, or with your tablet/ handset placed on the removable stand.

As with the previous accessory, there's an integrated power bank (2000mAh) with QI wireless charging support, and two mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons. You can pick it up when it launches for $99.99 in select markets.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Last, but not least, is the MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip 2, which is a refresh of the original MOGA Mobile gaming clip, and will fit Xbox Wireless Controllers, as well as the Xbox Series X controller.

Features include "dual locking articulation points to create a balanced and ergonomic viewing angle" as well as rubber grips so it doesn't scratch your smartphone. This is the least expensive of PowerA's Designed for Xbox accessories at just $14.99, and will be available to buy in Winter 2020.

8BitDo

(Image credit: Microsoft)

8BitDo has its own budget Mobile Gaming Clips for Xbox Controllers which is compatible with the different iterations of Xbox Wireless Controllers. It has 2-axis adjustable positioning as well, so you can tweak for the perfect angle. It also expands to fit most Android phones.

It launches on September 21 and is available to pre-order on Amazon for $14.99.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The SN30 Pro for Android is very much geared towards lovers of retro gaming hardware, while offering button mapping, and the option to adjust stick and trigger sensitivity. The Bluetooth controller even stores on-board profiles for in-depth customisation, and includes a gaming clip with adjustable positioning that expands to fit a range of Android devices.

The SN30 Pro for Android will launch in select markets on September 21 for $44.99, but eager beavers can pre-order now on Amazon and other retailers.

Steel Series

(Image credit: Microsoft)

You've got your smartphone set up for portable gaming now, but what about headphones? The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox is a 4-in-1 wireless gaming headset that offers "a noise cancelling detachable ClearCast mic and the same high-performance speaker drivers from the award-winning SteelSeries Arctis 9X."

Equipped with a USB-C dongle, it's perfect for switching between console and mobile gaming. You can buy the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox now for $99.99.

