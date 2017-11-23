Meters Music releases its first Bluetooth in-ear headphones, tragically missing actual meters

Meters Music, the British music and audio innovator, famous for adding analogue peak meters to over-ear headphones, has added a pair of in-ear buds to its range.

The new M-Ears Bluetooth earbuds are, sadly, missing analogue meters, but they are however a compact and stylish pair of wireless in-ear headphones. So we can't complain, really.

The sound performance designed in collaboration with Adam Clayton.

The M-Ears Bluetooth are among the first on the market to use the new AptX HD Bluetooth technology, delivering the very highest quality wireless transmission, allowing any compatible device to deliver up to 24-bit, High Definition audio.

The stylish buds feature a smart leather design, and come in four attractive colour options – Black, Tan, Red and Rose-Gold.

When not in use, they feature strong magnets that clip the two earbuds together.

• AptX HD wireless Bluetooth tech

• Compatible with wireless High Definition Audio

• Frequency Response: 20Hz – 20kHz

• USB to jack adaptor for wired listening

• 3 function keys and LED indicator

• Built-in digital microphone for hands-free calls

• 7mm acoustic drivers

• Compact carry case included

The Meters M-Ears will be available in December 2017, priced at £99.99 (around $133 USD).

