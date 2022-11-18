Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deal takes $50 off plus get Resident Evil 4 VR free

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

While we have been covering every possible Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deal that comes around, there hasn't been too many worth mentioning on their own to be honest. That all changed today, however, when Meta dropped this seriously killer deal on the Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 bundle (opens in new tab).

Usually going for $469 combined, Meta is offering the base Meta Quest 2 VR headset along with Resident Evil 4 VR AND Beat Saber for an unbelievable price of just $349.99. That's $50 off the headset plus two games completely free! If you, or someone you love, is looking to get into the world of VR gaming – this is the bundle to go with.

(opens in new tab) Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 VR + Beat Saber Bundle: $469 $349.99 ($119 savings!) (opens in new tab) VR never looked so sweet, or cheap, until this Meta Quest 2 deal dropped today. Along with the base headset and controllers, this bundle includes the classic Resident Evil 4 remastered for VR as well as the popular Beat Saber game. This one's only while supplies last though, so don't sit on the fence too long.

The Meta Quest 2 (opens in new tab) – which received a solid 4/ star rating in our review – is by far the most budget-friendly way to get into VR gaming. Not only is it powerful enough to run more demanding games in VR, it does so at an already affordable $399 price tag to start.

It's also one of the easiest VR headsets to setup for newcomers to the genre, requiring only a Facebook account to get started. No PC gaming setup is needed to run this thing out of the box, which makes it one of the best VR headsets (opens in new tab) to go with if you're shopping for someone this holiday season.

However, if you're buying for a gamer the good news is this thing can rely on a powerful gaming PC to boost performance graphically. This means it's more versatile than other VR headsets on the market at an extremely affordable price.

Some may claim that the library of games is a bit scarce at the moment, but that's changing quickly as more and more games are being added each week. Many of which are on sale thanks to Black Friday, with new titles becoming available at discounted prices each week.

You can check out our Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) hub to see what games are on sale right now,

Editor's Recommendations