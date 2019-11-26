Mega savings on these stunning Tag Heuer Carrera watches at Goldsmiths

If you’re on the lookout for a motorsport-inspired luxury Swiss watch, then we have some good news for you - this pair of Tag Heuer Carreras have been discounted by a massive £1,300.
The deal, which is only available online and via the Goldsmiths website, includes two models of Carrera.
Both features a 43mm stainless steel case and an exposed dial revealing the beautifully intricate mechanism of the Calibre Heuer 01 automatic movement inside. Both also have a sapphire crystal glass, and a tachymetre on their bezel.
This is used to calculate the average speed of a vehicle over a set distance, and harks back to the motorsport heritage of both of these timepieces. Tag Heuer first introduced its Carrera line in 1963, so what you have here is a watch with a story to tell.
Now for the differences. The first, carrying the model number CAR201V.FT6087, features a black bezel and dial with matching black rubber strap and red details throughout. Water resistance is 100 metres. This model is currently reduced from £4,350 to £3,050, meaning a whopping £1,300 off, equating to a 30% discount.
Alternatively, the watch is offered through Goldsmiths’ finance service from £57.61 per month (9.9% APR).
The second model on offer is another Tag Heuer Carrera, this time with the reference CAR201T.BA0766. This has the same 43mm case and movement with sapphire front and back, but swaps black for blue on its dial and bezel. There are motorsport-inspired red details throughout, and a stainless steel bracelet strap.
The blue and silver Carrera is discounted from £4,450 to £3,100, meaning a 30% saving. Finance for this watch is as low as £58.56 a month.
Tag Heuer Carrera Heuer 01 Mens Watch | Was £4,350 | Now £3,050 | Save £1,300 at Goldsmiths
This motorsport-inspired Tag Heuer has been discounted by a massive 30% for Black Friday week, saving you £1,300. For your money you get a stunning Swiss watch with self-winding mechanical movement and durable rubber strap.View Deal
Tag Heuer Carrera Heuer 01 Mens Watch | Was £4,450 | Now £3,100 | Save £1,350 at Goldsmiths
This version of the Tag Heuer Carrera features a blue dial and bezel with engraved tachymetre, and a stainless steel case with matching bracelet strap.
Didn't find what you're looking for hear? Check out the links below.
Liked this?
- Best Black Friday deals
- Amazon Black Friday deals
- AO.com Black Friday deals
- Currys Black Friday deals
- Argos Black Friday deals
- John Lewis Black Friday deals
- Walmart Black Friday deals
- Best Buy Black Friday deals
Black Friday sales around the web
- Amazon.co.uk – massive savings every day
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Bose.co.uk – save up to 45%
- Currys.co.uk – Black Tag sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – knock-down prices and voucher codes
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk Black Friday sale – up to 50% off watches and jewellery
- Ernest Jones – £200 off when you spend £1,000
- John Lewis Black Friday sale – mega savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset Black Friday sale – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike Black Friday sale – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – up to 70% off everything
- Schuh Black Friday sale – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company White Weekend Sale – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – up to 40% off mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale– bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money
- Lovehoney.com US Black Friday sale – up to 50% off sex toys and lingerie