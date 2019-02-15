Meet your 2019 gadget wishlist – in the new issue of T3 magazine!

The latest issue of T3 magazine is out now, and it's all about the best tech coming your way in 2019. 

Our gadget wishlist looks at the most exciting new releases coming in 2019, from smarter home gear for every room to a 10-second toothbrush, to a wireless 4K connector, to a new generation of turntable, and even a sleep mask that stops you snoring. And on top of all that, we look at the latest TVs, including LG’s amazing rollable display that appears from nowhere, and new 8K TVs!

Plus, everything you need to know about 5G and the devices to look out for, which laptop-replacement tablet is right for you, the latest hi-fi level streaming speakers, smarter cycling tech, and loads, loads more – check out a sample of the issue below!

