Maximise full-body strength with two dumbbells and this 30 minute workout

If you have limited time to workout, then your best bet is to opt for a full-body workout, like this one. Not only is it time efficient (it will only take you 30 minutes), but it will target all the major muscle groups in your body, so nothing get's left behind – perfecto. Just grab a pair of dumbbells, two kettlebells, or fill up two bottles of water – you pick!

As well as an effective way to develop strength and muscle, full-body workouts are also an excellent way to burn lots of calories. This is because they're made up of compound exercises, which are exercises that work multiple muscles at one, like squats or push-ups. "Exercises that use more muscle tissue also eat up more oxygen, which helps you burn more calories overall," says MyFitnessPal. While, according to the American Council of Exercise, this also increases EPOC levels (Excess Post-exercise Oxygen Consumption), so you continue to burn calories even once you've stopped exercising.

For this workout there's five exercises to get through in total. As this is an interval workout, you'll do 40 seconds of work, followed by a 20 seconds rest and you're aiming to complete five rounds in total. Opt for a pair of dumbbells where your last few reps feel challenging, but so you can still complete the exercise for the set amount of time. Ready? Here's your workout:

Bent-over dumbbell row into Romanian deadlift

Reverse lunges (on both legs) into a squat

Dumbbell clean and press

Push-up climbers (alternative: knee push-ups)

Single arm overhead dumbbell march

Dumbbell twists

