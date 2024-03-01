Massive 65in 5-star Samsung TV deal adds free Galaxy 5 Watch Pro

If you're looking for a big screen to bring your front room together, you probably already know that Samsung makes some of the best TVs out there. When it comes to Samsung's selection, we're particularly fond of the Samsung QN95C.

We gave this particular television a 5-star review and have it listed as the 'best for most people' in our guide to the best Samsung TVs for a good reason. It's one of the best sets out there. On top of that, if you order it from Samsung before the 12th of March, you'll get a free Galaxy Watch 5 Pro thrown in.

But back to the QN95C, what makes this such a special TV? Well for a start it boasts a mini-LED 4K display that looks almost as brilliant as more expensive OLED panels. In fact, despite OLED's reputation for rich blacks and contrast, you'll have a hard time distinguishing it from the QN95C. That's thanks to it sporting twice the dimming zones as its predecessor (the QN95B), throw in HDR 10 and HDR 10+ and the end result is a veritable feast for the eyeballs.

Samsung QN95C: £2,199 with free Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at Samsung.com



Aside from its stunning picture quality, the QN95C boasts some top connectivity options. It features no less than four HDMI 2.1 ports, which makes it a great choice for gaming amongst other things. You could connect multiple consoles and never worry about switching cables over again. Gamers can also make use of up to 144Hz variable refresh rate for smooth frame rates and a dedicated game mode which reduces input lag to a minuscule 9.8ms.

The only real negative about this TV is that while it features Dolby atmos audio certification, it doesn't support Dolby's Vision HDR, but it's far from a dealbreaker. If you're after a new TV and watch, maybe it's time for an upgrade.