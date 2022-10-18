Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gets PS5 release date update from Insomniac Games

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

It's been a while since we've heard anything about Marvel's Spider-Man 2 but developer Insomniac Games has just provided an update on how the game is progressing.

Taking to Twitter (opens in new tab), the California-based studio responded to fan concerns that the Spidey sequel will not make its slated 2023 release date, as no new details or trailer have been made public since it was announced last year. Thankfully, it seems development is going fine if these new comments are anything to go off:

"We're making good progress and it's still slated for 2023. Showing games takes time, effort, resources, and coordination," said Insomniac.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will see both Peter Parker and Miles Morales go head-to-head with Venom (voiced by Tony Todd of Candyman fame) with Kraven the Hunter expected to appear as well. Bryan Intihar and Marcus Smith will return as creative director and game director, respectively.

Earlier this year, Marvel creative vice president Bill Rosemann shared new details about Spider-Man 2 as well as teasing an appearance by Hulk in the upcoming Wolverine game, which Insomniac is also working on. That one doesn't have a release date as of yet, however, is confirmed to be PS5 exclusive as well.

Marvel's Spider-Man launched in 2018 on PS4 before Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales was released in 2020 across PS4 and PS5. A remastered version of the 2018 game then hit PS5 in 2020 and Microsoft Windows in August 2022. Miles Morales will next hit PC in on November 18th, 2022. The franchise as a whole has accumulated over 33 million sales.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was first announced at the PlayStation 5 Showcase in September 2021. Check out the reveal trailer below:

Thinking of replaying the original 2018 Spider-Man? Well, Insomniac rolled out a new free PS5 update that adds VRR support and upgraded ray tracing making it better than ever. As someone that's already Platinumed the game, I must admit I'm tempted to go back for another round.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is scheduled to launch on PlayStation 5 sometime in 2023.

Still looking for a PS5? Head to T3's PS5 restock tracker for the latest details of where to get a console in time for God of War Ragnarok .