Luminox expands its Automatic Sport Timer series with new adventurer watches

Luminox has just launched two new watches to its ever growing Automatic Sport Timer 0920 collection . Just in time for the holiday season, the new Automatic Sport Timers reimagine one of the first ever Luminox watches and are designed for athletes and adventurers alike.

Founded in 1989, Luminox has built an extensive portfolio of the best outdoor watches , and has become well known with its original self-powered luminous watches. The brand has increased its popularity in the outdoor space and is favoured by US Navy SEALS, jet fighter pilots and professional divers.

Luminox has released many exciting timepieces this year, including collaborating with its brand ambassador, Bear Grylls on a mountaineering watch series . The final 2023 watch launch from Luminox is two new models to the Automatic Sport Timer 0920 series. Both timepieces stay true to the original design of the series and are available in fresh green steel dial and a limited edition bronze and dark blue colourway.

Watches from the Sport Timer series feature an automatic movement, date function and a stylish design that’s suited to outdoor adventures. All watches incorporate Luminox’s Light Technology to make sure accents like the hands and hour markers are visible in any light conditions for up to 25 years. The second hand features SuperLuminova which maximises visibility and functionality when in complete darkness.

The first new watch to the series is the Luminox Automatic Sport Timer in green . This sport watch measures 42mm and is powered by an automatic Swiss movement by SELLITA. A combination of sporty and outdoorsy, the timepiece has an exhibition case back to show off the intricate movement, blacked-out rotor and Luminox logo.

(Image credit: Luminox)

The watch has a striking green bezel ring that’s coated in ceramic and has a matching green sunray dial. The dial has a day date display, white numerals, indices and hands that are big, bold and eye-catching. The case and strap is made from stainless steel that’s durable, strong and scratch resistant. The green edition is available for £1,475.

The second and new limited edition watch to the Sport Timer series is the Luminox Automatic Sport Timer in blue and bronze . Perfect for avid Luminox collectors, this special watch is limited to 688 pieces worldwide which is inspired by the tradition of bronze being associated with 8th anniversary gifts.

The limited edition watch has a Swiss automatic movement and has an elegant vintage look with its blue and bronze accent and colourways. The main bronze accents are on the outside of the bezel ring, numerals, indices and hands. The bronze material is designed to reflect the spirit of great adventurers and their reliance on durable equipment, as bronze symbolises luck and durability.

The dial and bezel ring is in blue, coated in ceramic and displays a day date. The limited edition set is £1,575 and comes as a set with a brown leather strap and a navy-blue strap with an IP bronze signature buckle. If you’re looking for luxury this festive season, these two new watches from Luminox make for the perfect gift.