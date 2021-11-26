Looking for a PS5 on Black Friday? Here are the tips and tricks to finding one

Black Friday is upon us and the most important question for many is: where to find a PlayStation 5. Demand has only continued to skyrocket in anticipation that many retailers would have restocks to mark the occasion. So where are they all?

Sony has been hugely consistent with its restocks over the past few weeks, going live multiple times with both disc and digital consoles across various regions. Similarly, the likes of EE, Studio and BT gave consumers in the UK a great chance to purchase a PS5 earlier in the week.

We're still hoping for big things today up until Cyber Monday, in hope that many will walk away and start playing next-gen games before the month. So to set you up with the best chances of success, we've rounded up links to all retailers that we think are worth checking in on.

Check for PS5 (£449.99) stock in the UK:

Check for PS5 Digital Edition (£359.99) stock in the UK:

What we know already is that GAME is gearing up for a restock in the UK, potentially sometime today or later in the week. Argos, meanwhile, has confirmed it will not have one in the next few days (via Daily Express), so scratch it off the list.

Something we don't normally recommend (but desperate times call for desperate measures) is that social media brand and retailer GameByte is hosting a PS5 stock drop from 17:00 BST via a Facebook livestream . It might be worth dropping in on.

We hugely recommend keeping your eyes glued to social media over the next vital hours for any sign of a drop. If the chance does appear, make sure to go for bundles where possible and try to pick less popular games as these sell out fastest. Spider-Man: Miles Morales and FIFA 22 have been particularly popular as of late. Aside from this, we have our handy tips and tricks guide to best prepare ahead of time.