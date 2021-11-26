PS5 restock: GAME's next stock date is great news for Black Friday shoppers

A new restock date for GAME has been confirmed, bringing another fantastic opportunity to purchase a PlayStation 5 in time for the holidays. As one of the biggest video games retailers in the country, GAME always puts tons of stock live, so this will be one not to miss.

Check PS5 stock at GAME now

The last restock took place on November 17th, putting up disc, digital and various bundles. This followed five restocks in five weeks from late October to early November, arguably making it one of the best places in recent months to secure a PS5 console. This looks set to continue with its next drop.

GAME has updated its PS5 release date schedule to December 12th, with those opting for Priority Insured deliveries set to receive their console by December 3rd, according to the always reliable PS5 Stock UK Twitter account (over 200,000 followers). This all indicates a restock on November 30th, however, it could also mean it's prepping for a Black Friday drop on November 26th (today). This makes the most sense considering how it's the busiest day of the year in terms of sales.

📰 PlayStation 5 (GAME) Exclusive NewsGAME has updated its PS5 release date to 9/12. Stock Checker can see that Priority Insured deliveries will be shipped by 3/12, with all other deliveries shipped by 9/12. This indicates a possible stock drop on 30/11. #PS5 #PS5UK #PS5Restock pic.twitter.com/xLzOGUgqKMNovember 25, 2021 See more

GAME usually puts stock live in the morning, somewhere between 8AM to 11AM in our experience. However, the PS5 Stock UK account notes that this sale will go live between 9AM and 11:30AM so a little outside of our timings. Either way, make sure to be online from 8AM and keep your eyes firmly locked to GAME's social media. The retailer tends to confirm its drops an hour or so before it goes up.

As there's a strong chance that this will be one of the biggest restocks of Black Friday (and potentially November altogether), we're expecting plenty of options to be available. That said, we urge you to go for bundles to make sure you don't walk away disappointed. It's also an online-only restock so no need to visit your local store.