Looking for a cheap iPad? Apple just gave you a fantastic discount on their current model

Apple has just held a special event to showcase the latest and greatest technology on offer as part of its iPad range.

There was a lot to love there, including new iPad Air models and a new iPad Pro range complete with an all new M4 chip. That's all well and good if you're looking to spend a pretty penny on a top spec device, but what about those who just need a cheap and capable iPad?

Well, there's good news on that front, too. Blink and you might have missed it, but right at the end, the brand announced a sweet discount for the iPad (10th Gen). That will see the model retail for just $349/£349 from here on out.

That's a great deal. When that model was released, it retailed for $449/£499. That was seen as quite pricey for the new entry-level variant, leaving many with concerns over the viability of iPads for kids, for example.

At $349/£349, the price is much more palatable for users on a tighter budget. It also makes the model a much more compelling package overall.

You'll find a Liquid Retina display on board, as well as the same A14 Bionic processor from phones like the iPhone 12. It packs in a 10.9-inch panel, with the same modern design language as the more premium Air and Pro models. All of that for just £349 is a stonking deal.

The pricing has already hit online stores, meaning users can pick up this fantastic deal right now. That's for the Apple Store online, though expect other retailers to catch up in the near future.