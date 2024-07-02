Look up and save: 5 Celestron telescope deals ahead of Amazon Prime Day you can’t miss

Attention all aspiring astronomers, stargazing enthusiasts, and anyone who’s ever wondered what’s really out there in the great beyond! Prepare to launch into a galaxy of savings with our out-of-this-world Celestron telescope deals.

Right now, Amazon is offering early Prime Day discounts on some of the best telescopes from Celestron, a top manufacturer known for bringing the stars closer to home.

From the user-friendly NexStar 90SLT to the powerful AstroMaster 70AZ, there's a perfect telescope for everyone. Get ready to dive into the depths of space, witness celestial wonders, and make your neighbors wonder if you’ve become an astronaut.

Celestron NexStar 90SLT: was $539.95, now $440.72 at Amazon

The Celestron NexStar 90SLT offers an exceptional stargazing experience with its high-quality optics, computerized mount, and easy setup. Ideal for beginners and enthusiasts, it provides stunning views of planets and deep-sky objects.

Celestron 114LCM: was $439.95, now $$330.65 at Amazon

The Celestron 114LCM telescope is perfect for beginners, featuring a fully computerized mount, easy setup, and high-quality optics. It offers impressive views of celestial objects, making stargazing accessible and enjoyable.

Celestron PowerSeeker 70EQ: was $169.95, now $133.56 at Amazon

The Celestron PowerSeeker 70EQ telescope is ideal for newcomers to astronomy, offering a sturdy equatorial mount, a simple setup, and clear optics. It delivers stunning views of the moon, planets, and stars.

Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ: was $189.95, now $139.98 at Amazon
The Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ telescope offers straightforward setup, portability, and clear optics. It delivers stunning views of the moon, planets, and terrestrial objects, making it an excellent choice for stargazing enthusiasts.

Celestron NexStar 6SE: was $1,099, now $99 at Amazon

The Celestron NexStar 6SE telescope combines advanced technology with user-friendly features. Its precision optics, computerized mount, and robust build offer breathtaking views of celestial wonders, perfect for serious stargazers seeking an upgraded experience.

