Logitech C922 vs Razer Kiyo Pro: two top webcams compared

Over the past 18 months, webcams went from an afterthought to something that was a must-buy for anyone spending the day on Zoom. To help you make the right call and find the best webcam, we're comparing the Logitech C922 Pro Stream and Razer Kiyo Pro, two exceptional options.

Whether you're an aspiring Twitch streamer or want to look clear to your colleagues, webcams are important and it's worth spending the time to make the right choice, rather than opting for the cheapest or the built-in one on your laptop.

We've spent many hours fiddling with various models until we were satisfied we'd found the best of the best. Logitech has stepped up to the plate in a big way with accessories and it shows, while Razer has been plugging away for some time with a greater focus on gaming.

So, let's jump in and compare the Logitech C922 Pro Stream and Razer Kiyo Pro.

(Image credit: Razer)

Logitech C922 vs Razer Kiyo Pro: features and use

Off the bat, we note something important: these two webcams are aimed at very different markets, with different needs and – most importantly – budgets. The Logitech is very much the webcam for everyone, while Razer is for pros, or at least aspiring pros.

This isn't to say that Logitech is worse – the C922 is a great webcam and ranks first on our list – but just that if you're in the market for something high-end, the Razer Kiyo Pro is the webcam for you without a doubt.

Logitech's C922 offers 1080p at 30fps and 720p at 60fps, stereo audio, autofocus, auto light correction, and background removal, all of which are really easy to use and setup to be just right.

Razer's Kiyo Pro, on the other hand, offers a lot more: 1080p at 60fps or 1080p HDR at 30fps, auto and manual focus, 103°, 90°, or 80° field of view, and really detailed software for getting everything up and running. As we said, the Kiyo Pro is, well, pro and probably offers a bit much for anyone not wanting to stream on Twitch.

In use, we were very happy with both the Logitech and Razer webcams. While the Razer has the superior quality and recording capability, including wide-angle, Logitech's C922 is no slouch and offered really detailed images thanks to its 78° field of view.

Both work with all major operating systems and computers, naturally, and the physical designs – which might be important, given that you're looking at them quite often – are non-offensive.

(Image credit: Logitech )

Logitech C922 vs Razer Kiyo Pro: verdict

As we said right at the top, the differences between these two excellent webcams are pretty fundamental and, as such, the choice should be fairly simple. Logitech has made the best webcam for most people; Razer has made the best webcam for power users.

Both can often be found with excellent discounts at Amazon and other retailers, so you might get lucky and see the Razer for a similar price to the (undiscounted) C922, in which case the choice becomes even easier. But for most people, the Logitech C922 is the best available option.