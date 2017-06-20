Loads more Amazon Dash buttons come to the UK

Just when you'd finally managed to stick Amazon Dash buttons throughout your house, Amazon comes up with a bunch more for the UK including Duracell, Glade, Heineken, Iams, Joseph Joseph, Kiwi, L’Or, Mentos, Mr. Muscle, Perfect Fit, Regina, Scott, Tassimo, Wellman, Wellwoman and more.

The UK now has access to Dash buttons across 65 brands. As before, they cost £4.99, but you get that off your first order.

Amazon previously announced that virtual Dash buttons are now headed to its website and apps.

Amazon US has also recently announced the Amazon Dash Wand, so you can scan items you're then able to order.

The virtual Dash buttons are "exclusively for Prime members", so you're bang out of luck unless you're a subscriber, and they can be found both on the Amazon home page - automatically filling with your most ordered products - as well as on a dedicated Your Dash Buttons page. You can also add any new virtual Dash button manually from the product details page of any item with Prime shipping.

We're unsure about quite how useful these new virtual Dash buttons will be in practice, as they seem to be a simple streamlining of Amazon's all ready super easy 1-Click ordering, however it's hard to argue about added functionality for, if you're a Prime member of course, free.