Forget Cyber Monday – I'm buying these limited edition YETI products instead

I'll be honest: I'm over Black Friday. It's the Sunday after the big shopping event, and I've been looking at deals for way longer than I care to admit. Thankfully, as I idly browsed the internet, I noticed that everyone's favourite cooler brand, Yeti, released some new colourways of some of its most popular products.

The website says that Yeti will be launching five new exclusive drops by the 27 November, bringing back limited edition products in new and retired colourways for a limited time only – now is the chance to get your hands on Yeti's exclusive offerings!

Currently, available collections include the much-loved Tundra Cool Box in black and the Rambler Grit Stone Collection. Yeti added two new 'Bring Back' colours today, Coral and Reef Blue. Who knows what colours will launch tomorrow?

I collected a few of my favourites from the new collections below. If you're not quite bored with Black Friday or Cyber Monday just yet, head to T3's roundups of the best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals.

[PLEASE NOTE: the colours below are available in the UK. The US and AU sales might contain different colours and products.]

RAMBLER 35 OZ (994 ML) STRAW MUG in Coral

The Instagram potential is strong with this one! This oversized thermo mug comes with a handy handle and is designed so it fits in most car cup holders (might be a bit too big for bicycle water bottle cages, though). The Rambler 35 oz is made with kitchen-grade stainless steel, so it's durable and also looks extremely pretty in Coral.

RAMBLER 24 OZ (710 ML) MUG in Reef Blue

Looking for something a tad smaller? The 24 oz version of the Rambler is the beer lover’s best drinking buddy. This stainless-steel beer mug is topped with a MagSlider Lid, and the entire mug is dishwasher safe, making clean-up jobs extra easy at base camp.

RAMBLER 16 OZ (475 ML) PINT CUP in Grit Stone

Probably my favourite from the lot, the 16-oz Rambler is an insulated, stackable mug with a MagSlider Lid. It's entirely dishwasher-safe and BPA-free for added peace of mind. Get yours in this stunning Grit Stone colourway today!