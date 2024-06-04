There's a new Amazon crime series coming this year that could make Fallout look like a kids' show

Quick Summary Amazon will debut the live-action Like a Dragon: Yakuza series on Prime Video on 25 October this year. Based on the popular RPG series from Sega, the show will chart the rise of Kazuma Kiryu through the ranks of a Yakuza clan.

Amazon has announced a new show that, like Fallout, is based on a hugely successful RPG video game franchise. And it's coming this year.

Produced in collaboration with Sega, Like a Dragon: Yakuza is a live-action adaptation of the excellent Yakuza games from Masayoshi Yokoyama and his Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. Season 1 will release on the Prime Video streaming service globally on 25 October 2024.

The show will initially tell the origin story of Yakuza member Kazuma Kiryu – the lead character in the original 2005 Yakuza game and many of the sequels – and span a decade, jumping between his childhood and subsequent decisions that not only change his own destiny, but also the future of his clan.

The role of Kiryu is in the capable hands of Ryoma Takeuchi (Pokémon: Detective Pikachu) who explained that even playing the lead was intense: "I strongly felt that I was willing to put my life on the line," he said.

"[The] audience will enjoy the show's human drama and conflict that unfolds... moreover, please take a look Kiryu's intense fighting scenes with the Dragon tattoo on his back."

Its director, Masaharu Take (100 Yen Love), also revealed that every effort was made to ensure the series is as gripping as the games it's based on: "I have poured out my heart, soul, and the experience that I have garnered over 35 years into Like a Dragon: Yakuza.

"The unbridled passion, talent, and countless hours of efforts from the entire team have helped bring this spectacular story to life in the form of a riveting series that will be launched this year, the year of the dragon."

While very different to Fallout, the Yakuza series of games carry an adult age rating for a reason – they are violent and centre on themes that are not suitable for children. Even the more recent comedic adevntures of Ichiban Yasuga can be near the knuckle – he's capable of wielding sex toys as weapons, for example.

Indeed, if the Prime Video presentation goes as far as the games, even the early ones, we could have another The Boys or Fallout on our hands – which is no bad thing.

And, if the martial arts aspect is handled correctly, it might even (shock horror) be even grittier and harder-hitting. I'll certainly be looking for it on one of my streaming devices come October.