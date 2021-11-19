LG TV owners are getting a cool new gaming update

LG has just announced that it’s the first smart TV maker to introduce a dedicated app for Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud game-streaming on TVs. With the GeForce Now app installed, users of compatible models of the best LG TVs will have access to 35 free-to-play games, as long as you own a supported controller.

Always at the forefront of bringing groundbreaking features to technology, LG likes to push the envelope of what can be achieved with new and existing technology. The new app will be available globally (a mammoth, 80 markets) in a fully functioning Beta version from tomorrow (November 19).

Select LG 4K OLED, QNED Mini LED and NanoCell TVs will be able to use the app that provides access to Nvidia's game-streaming subscription service. If you own a compatible TV, the app will soon be available in the LG Content Store as soon as the app is launched in your region. Some of T3's best TVs are LG OLEDs, so users could be in for a real visual treat once everything's set up on your compatible system.

Once installed, no additional hardware beyond a supported controller is needed to get the app set up and running, which means you'll be able to jump into games like Rocket League, Destiny 2, and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy in next to no time after successfully downloading the new app feature.

(Image credit: LG )

News of the GeForce Now app beta coincides with the release of Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming service, which enables users to stream select titles on their Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles.

Games will run at resolutions up to 1080p and frame rates at up to 60fps, which will suit most people just fine. However, should you prefer to crank up the performance settings, then GeForce NOW ‘Priority’ members (roughly £45 for six months) can access a more premium experience, with support for more advanced features like ray tracing and AI technology. These are by no means essential, though, and casual users won't need to worry about paying for Priority.

The burning question, of course, is what exact models of LG TVs will this feature be compatible with when it launches. For now, the answer is: we're not sure. Bizarrely, considering the app service is set to launch tomorrow, LG still hasn't confirmed what compatible TVs will support the service. However, watch this space as we'll update this article when the firm confirms the precise details, which presumably can't be too long. Stay tuned.