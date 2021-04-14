LG, Samsung, Vizio and Roku smart TVs to lose Google Play Movies app – here's what you need to know

Google has announced that the Google Play Movies app will no longer be available on smart TVs from LG, Samsung and Vizio, or on Roku devices (including its own TVs). The app will disappear on June 15th 2021 – but don't worry about your purchases, because they'll be moved over to the YouTube app, which will available on almost all models.

We say "almost", because there are some old LG TVs using the NetCast and SimpleCast smart TV platforms that won't get the latest YouTube app, so short of a TV upgrade, you're out of luck there, we're afraid. But the sets from these makers in our current lists of the best TVs, best TVs under £1000 and best TVs under $1000 will all move over to the YouTube app.

For most people, it should be a seamless switch, assuming Google's plans go to, uh, plan. It all seems to be part of the bigger move to make the Google TV app a thing. On Android phones and Android TV devices, the Google Play Movies store and purchases are just rolled into Google TV, which was announced alongside the Chromecast with Google TV.

But with no current word on whether Google TV will come to smart platforms not operated by Google, it's left to YouTube to pick up the slack.

In the YouTube app, if you head to 'Library' and then 'Your movies and shows', you should be able to see your purchases. Any Play credits will also be transferred to YouTube, so you could buy movies etc there instead.

Movies bought with Family Sharing should still be shared, though anything new you buy in the YouTube won't support this feature, sadly.