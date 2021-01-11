LG G1 OLED TV revealed with 'OLED evo' next-gen panel

We're waiting on LG to imminently reveal the follow-ups to the LG BX and LG CX at CES 2021, but LG Korea has already spilled the beans on the LG G1, which is the follow up to the higher-end LG GX. This is our first glimpse at the tech to expect in the next versions of the TVs that have dominated high spots in our lists of the best OLED TVs, best gaming TVs and best TVs overall.

According to EKN.kr (and spotted by FlatpanelsHD), the G1 will include a next-gen OLED panel dubbed 'OLED evo', and will come in a new 83-inch size.

What are the benefits of 'OLED evo'? The report says that "The OLED evo emits light with more precise wavelength control, expressing a brighter and clearer picture quality compared to existing LG OLED screens."

Brightness is the key flaw that OLED TVs have when compared to flagship LCD TVs. The key question here is just how much brighter we're talking with the new panels. Will it be a major boost in the way that the Panasonic JZ2000 will offer a huge brightness improvement over other OLED TVs?

We suspect the difference will be more modest, but even a change of 10% would be a noticeable improvement, so hopefully we'll hear exactly what's possible when LG talks about its other TVs of 2021, which will no doubt include the C1 (the follow-up to the CX).

Next-gen processing

The G1 will also feature a new generation of image processor, named the Alpha 9 Gen4, imaginatively. The follow-up to the Alpha 9 Gen3 used in 2020's TVs will stick with current trends by being "based on deep learning technology that analyzes more than 1 million image data and 17 million sound data".

The new 83-inch model will bring 4K OLED up a size tier – you could already go up to 77 inches, mind, so it'll probably be a select niche of sportspeople and yacht owners who feel the need for even more scale.

Last year's G1 TV was also made to be wall-mounted, with its design focused around that. It's true this year too, but LG has also made a point of showing off a fetching stand that brings to mind B&O's minimalist and furniture-like TV designs. We like it.