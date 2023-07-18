Leaked Xiaomi 14 specs could reveal a killer Android phone

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're a fan of the best Android phones on the market, Xiaomi is probably a brand you're familiar with. The Chinese company have been a dark horse in that market for a while, offering competition to more established brands in the industry.

Their previous generation – the Xiaomi 13 and the Xiaomi 13 Pro – impressed us. A camera partnership with Leica made the shot-snapping prowess of those devices strong, while a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset ensured peak performance.

Now, details have emerged about its successor – the Xiaomi 14. And it sounds like it could be a Samsung phone killer. The details come from Weibo user, Digital Chat Station. This leaker has a strong reputation within the industry, having previously leaked a number of accurate specs for different devices.

Lets start with the camera. After such strong performance last time out, the brand will need to come out swinging here. Fortunately, they have. According to the leak, the 50MP main sensor will be larger than last time. It's not quite the one-inch sensor packed into the 13 Pro, but it's closer to that.

There's also talk of a "medium telephoto" lens. There's no further specs on this – the 13 series featured a 3.2x optical zoom, though, so hopefully it can outdo that a little.

Then, there's the bezels. This rumour suggests that these will be ultra-narrow, though no exact dimensions are given. It will be interesting to see how close they can come to the reported 1.55mm bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Those are also said to appear on a straight display.

Inside, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is expected to power things. That's hardly surprising – it's basically a given these days that a new generation of flagship phones will pack the newest chipset. What is surprising, though, is that the device is expected to feature either 512GB or 1TB of storage. That's a big upgrade from last time, where the 512GB variant was the top-spec.

All in all, that could point to a decent upgrade for the device. Sure, it's not going to be a night and day difference, but it didn't need to be. I really enjoyed using the Xiaomi 13 – it was a truly capable smartphone. Making a few tweaks to boost performance is all that was needed, and that's exactly what this rumour suggests.

There's no noted release date yet, though historically Xiaomi release devices in Asia first. The Xiaomi 13 series launched in February this year, so expect the update to launch around the same time next year.