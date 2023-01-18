Leaked specifications confirm it: the Samsung Galaxy S23 is getting a 200MP camera

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

As we reported yesterday, multiple rumours of a 200MP camera in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra appear to have been confirmed by the announcement by Samsung of its new 200MP Isocell HP2 camera sensor. And now there's further confirmation after Samsung France's marketing materials for all three Galaxy S23 phones ended up on Twitter (opens in new tab).

The marketing materials appear to be the real deal and describe "un capteur principal de 200MP", and even my schoolgirl French is good enough to translate that. The document promises great low-light images, 10x optical and 100x Space Zoom and the widely predicted Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

What cameras are in the Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus?

The marketing materials for the other two Galaxy S23 models confirm what we expected: the primary camera in the S23 and S23 Plus appears to be 50MP with a 12MP ultrawide and a 3x telephoto. Selfie cameras on all three are 12MP with autofocus and 4K video; the main camera can shoot 8K.

The documents describe battery sizes of 5,000mAh for the Ultra, 4,700 for the Plus and 3,900mAh for the standard Galaxy S23. The Ultra is detailed with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB of storage.

All three phones are listed as having Gorilla Glass Victus 2, HDR 10+, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, wireless/reverse wirelesss charging and under-display fingerprint readers, and they're all rated as IP68 for dust and water resistance. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are 6E and 5.3 respectively, and the charging port is USB-C.

With this latest leak pretty much the only thing we don't know is the price, and that's likely to leak sooner rather than later. But even if it doesn't we don't have long to wait: the official launch will be at Samsung Unpacked on 1 February.