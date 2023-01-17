Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra just got a major camera upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 range is set to be unveiled in just over two weeks time, and the range of leaks and rumours about the new handsets shows no sign of relenting.

In particular, fans are eager to see what the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can offer. It's predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, comfortably held the title of best Android phone, and the Korean tech giants will be keen for their latest model to follow suit.

One rumour we've heard for a while is that the S23 Ultra will be packing a whopping 200MP camera. Now, we know a little more about the sensor involved, as Samsung have announced their new Isocell HP2.

(Image credit: Samsung)

According to the press release, the HP2 will feature 200 million pixels the same size as the ones found in the 108MP sensor from the S22 Ultra. According to respected Samsung insider, Ice Universe (opens in new tab), the new sensor has improved performance in brightly-lit conditions, reducing overexposure.

That was something the S22 Ultra camera suffered with, resulting in blown-out images. The new sensor also offers better colour reproduction in well-lit environments.

On top of that, Ice notes (opens in new tab) that the sensor can record 200MP footage at 15 frames per second. That goes above and beyond any other sensor in the range. The tweet says, "HP1 and HP3 [offer] 200MP@7.5fps, HM3 [offers] 100MP@10fps. HP2 is Samsung's most powerful sensor."

It's a massive victory for the S23 Ultra. Coming into one of the most competitive marketplaces in history, Samsung needed to pack their flagship with a true standout feature. This could well be that feature.

Okay, it will still need to stack up elsewhere – particularly after leaked prices suggest it could be even more costly this time around. But the camera is one of the most important aspects of a modern phone, and it's one where Samsung have traditionally excelled.

We'll know all the details on the 1st of February at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Expect more rumours in the coming weeks, though.