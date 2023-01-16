Samsung Galaxy S23 pricing leaks reveal short straw for Ultra fans

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With the release of the Samsung Galaxy S23 range just a few weeks away, fans are waiting with bated breath to see what the Korean tech giant has to offer. In particular, tech lovers are keen to see if the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can keep the crown of best Android phone.

Previous iterations of Samsung's flagship, like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, held the top spot relatively comfortably. That may not be so easy this year, though, as a host of alternative manufacturers vie to steal the crown. Top quality handsets like the OnePlus 11 and the Google Pixel 7 Pro have already garnered a decent level of support, thanks to intelligent and consumer-focused designs.

One area where the S23 Ultra will lead the pack is price. That's according to leaked (opens in new tab) price information for the S23 range, which suggests the Ultra is getting a small price hike over its predecessor. The information comes from Twitter user RGcloudS, who has gained a respectable reputation as a tech tipster.

According to the tweet, the vanilla model S23 and the S23 Plus will keep their current price point – $799 and $999, respectively. The Ultra doesn't fair quite as well, seeing a small price hike to start at $1,249. At the time of writing, no indication was given as to how those prices would translate internationally.

Personally, I think its a shame for the Ultra, which is already under more pressure than in previous years. Sure, a $50 price hike isn't the end of the world, but $1,249 just might be for most users. Competitors are able to keep devices a good chunk below $1,000, which begs the question: what does the Samsung offer that other models don't?

We'll have to wait until the Galaxy Unpacked event on the 1st of February to find out the answer to that question. But for Samsung's sake, I hope they have a good one prepared.