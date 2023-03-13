Leaked Motorola Razr 2023 images are making me nostalgic

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In the mid-2000's there was only one phone that was guaranteed to bring kudos from tech-lovers and fashion fans alike. The Motorola Razr was an icon – even Dolce and Gabbana got in on the act with a limited edition gold handset.

For the more adventurous, a pink colourway of the handset was available. That was popularised by celebrities like Paris Hilton, who was often snapped with the magenta model in hand.

Now, leaked images of the next-gen Motorola Razr 2023 suggest that vivid hue could be making a comeback. It's not too shocking – the news, that is – given Motorola recently unveiled their Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in Viva Magenta. The model honoured Pantone's colour of the year and looks superb.

On the Razr it's certainly a more acquired taste. The cover display is rumoured to be all-screen, so that retains a more traditional grey hue, with the back panel colour echoed in accents on the buttons. The resulting split-colour design is likely to be a love-it-or-hate-it choice – personally, it reminds me a bit of Neapolitan ice cream.

Little has been confirmed in terms of specs for the rumoured handset, but we can make a few assumptions. Given that the previous generation Motorola Razr 2022 was sporting a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, we'd like to see the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in this one. That should give the phone a performance boost, as well as improving the efficiency of the battery.

The leaked images also appear to show a redesigned hinge mechanism. It looks like the hinge has some added protection, although we can't distinguish anything else from the shot. Hopefully, Motorola have been paying attention to the near-invisible crease design on the Oppo Find N2 Flip – that's the best design I've seen on a foldable phone.

There's no confirmed release date for the next generation handset yet. Traditionally, Razr releases have happened towards the end of the year, so we may still be some way off seeing these hit the market.