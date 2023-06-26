Leaked iPhone 15 Pro Max case shows at least one design tweak

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There's no doubt that Apple will unleash new iPhone 15 models this coming autumn, and as we near the next launch, leaks give us an ever-clearer picture of what to expect.

The latest comes from a popular tipster who claims to have got his hands on a protective case design for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Posting a short video on his Twitter feed, Majin Bu shows the case from all angles and it reveals one key fact - the mute slider will indeed be replaced by a custom button, which complies with many other rumours we've heard before.

June 24, 2023

According to the clip (which came via MySmartPrice), the left-hand side of the case has a larger, more round cutout where the mute switch would normally be. This, it is said, will be for access to the custom button.

The button will enable users to assign their own action. That could be to mute the device, as before, or something else - much like a similar button on the Apple Watch Ultra.

In addition, the leaked case shows larger phone lenses than on the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is claimed that Apple will be enhancing the camera with a periscope lens with up to 6x optical zoom, and this could account for a bigger hole for the camera unit generally.

In all honesty, it is worth taking all of this with a pinch of salt. Although the leaker is fairly renowned, the case shown is clearly a prototype rather than production model and could have been put together by a factory based on rumours rather than official CAD specifications.

Still, it gives us a further visual clue to what we can expect from the new iPhones when they arrive.

Speaking of which, we think the iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with a 6.7-inch OLED display with ProMotion support for 120Hz. It is likely to be driven by a new A17 chipset from Apple and will come with USB-C for charging for the first time.

This might be limited though, with some saying that only Apple-approved accessories will enable users to get the fastest charging speeds. Something to keep in mind before you go out and stock up on third-party USB-C cables and adapters.