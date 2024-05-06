Le Creuset’s latest collection is pretty in pink… or Pêche

QUICK SUMMARY Inspired by the Pantone Colour of the Year, Le Creuset has just launched its latest colourway, Pêche. The new colour is available across Le Creuset’s entire collection, including cast iron casserole dishes, mugs and other kitchen accessories.

While it might not feel or look like it right now, summer 2024 is on its way, and to celebrate its pending arrival, Le Creuset has launched its latest colourway, Pêche. The new shade fits nicely into the brand’s rainbow of colours, and is available across a wide range of Le Creuset kitchen and dining essentials.

The new Pêche collection is inspired by 2024’s Pantone Colour of the Year , PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz. The pink nude colour is described as “a shade that resonates with compassion, offers a tactile embrace and effortlessly bridges the youthful with the timeless.”

The same can be said for Le Creuset’s new Pêche colour. Compared to Pantone’s Peach Fuzz, Pêche has more of a coral and rosy tone that's designed to “radiate summer’s optimism and joy.” While the colour is more subdued compared to the brighter reds and yellows from Le Creuset’s collections, Pêche fits in nicely and stands out as the brightest option within the neutral tones.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

Perfect for summer dinner parties, the Pêche collection is available across multiple must-have Le Creuset kitchen appliances and accessories. In Pêche, you can find the Stoneware Mug, Stoneware Oval Spoon Rest, the Stoneware Heritage Rectangular Dish, the Cast Iron Round Casserole in 20cm and 24cm, the Petite Casserole and the Shallow Casserole, all with accompanying lids.

As you’d expect with Le Creuset, all the Pêche-coloured essentials look beautiful but are also practical, and pair nicely with other Le Creuset colours, like the muted Sea Salt and Meringue collections.

I’m a huge fan of Le Creuset, and eagerly await for new colours to be added to the range. I definitely have my eye on a casserole dish (or two) in the new Pêche colour, but if you’re still not convinced of whether the brand is worth the money or not, head to our should I buy Le Creuset? guide for more details.