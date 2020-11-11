Want a Le Creuset stainless steel roasting pan? M&S Chef Tri Ply Textured Roaster is £140 cheaper!

It’s always worth spending more money on a decent roasting pan as a good one will last longer, be easier to clean and produce better results. And, normally, we’d say head in the direction of Le Creuset if you’re looking for premium cookware that’s pricey but has quality ingrained into every molecule of metal.

However, this fantastic M&S Chef Tri Ply Textured Roaster is a great alternative to its direct rival, the Le Creuset 3 Ply Stainless Steel Rectangular Roaster. And that's even though you can get the latter for £155.95, down from £195, which is a whopping £39.05 off list.



Take a look at the M&S Chef Tri Ply Textured Roaster though, which gets lots of praise in the reviews section of the M&S site for its quality and performance. It looks great even if you're not cooking anything in it. It’s yours for just £55 too, which makes it a fraction of the cost of the Le Creuset, but it boasts performance to match the premium French brand.

It’s dishwasher safe, is suitable for induction hobs and has a volume/capacity of 4080ml. Those dimensions, so you can be sure it’ll fit into your oven, are 9.4cm H x 27cm W x 39.5cm L. Why wait for Black Friday deals when you can bag this NOW!

Want to stick with Le Creuset? Head on down the page to find more deals on this premium brand.

Le Creuset 3-Ply Stainless Steel Rectangular Roaster | Now £155.95 | Was £195| Save £39.05 at Philip Morris & Son

This 3-Ply Stainless Steel Rectangular Roaster from Le Creuset is also a steal though thanks to this current money-off deal. Manufactured from premium-grade 3-ply stainless, this rectangular pan features upright handles, so it’s easy to get in and out of the oven and promises to be highly durable thanks to the choice of materials. You can even mate it with Le Creuset’s non-stick roasting rack. The other bonus us that you can use the roasting pan on the hob, for making the best gravy ever.View Deal

Why you should buy Le Creuset

Already the world's favourite cookware, Le Creuset is now more popular than ever and appeals to seemingly everyone, from grandparents to students. It's even big on TikTok.

The reason for that is obvious, though. Le Creuset makes well made, beautiful kitchen wares. Its signature pieces are things like the casserole and grill pan we have here but it now makes practically anything you can think of to put in a kitchen, from coffee mugs to knives to pepper mills.

With a bit of care and attention, these are purchases that should last for many, many years. A lifetime in fact.

The other thing that probably enhances the appeal of Le Creuset is that while they are certainly premium products, they're not always overly expensive because deals like the ones here are running practically 24/7/365. You just need to know where to look…

