Latest Garmin software update brings much-requested features to Forerunners

I don't think anyone has ever said that the best Garmin watches lack features. That said, I often get excited when I see that my Garmin Forerunner 965 is ready to install a software update—what new features will the watch have after the reboot?

No need to ponder anymore, as Garmin just announced the latest free software update for its smartwatches, including the Garmin epix (Gen 2), Fenix 7, Forerunner Series, Vivoactive 5 and Garmin Venu 3 and more.

One of the more exciting new features is the Sleep Coach. It offers personalised advice and insights into the recommended amount of sleep, and tips for improving.

Sleep Coach pairs the onboard sensors, which can measure heart rate, blood oxygen, respiration, and more, with powerful algorithms to track different sleep stages, naps, and other key metrics (measured during sleep).

Also new is the Multisport Auto Transition. A similar feature was first introduced in the Wahoo Elemnt Rival, and it lets your watch take care of recording splits between swim, bike and run during multisport activities.

Some of the top-tier Forerunners are already considered the best triathlon watches, but this new feature will surely elevate the wearables' profile even more.

Garmin has also increased its Running Track Database, which now includes over 10,000 tracks (400 metres) from all over the world. When you select the track workout when you're on one of the tracks in the database, your watch can now recognise the location and measure the distance more accurately than using GPS only.

Finally, a new Jump Rope activity has been added to the ever-increasing workout roster available on Garmins. You can choose from free mode or goal mode (target time or target reps) to track duration, total reps, total rounds, round info, max streak, heart rate, calories burned and jump beats per minute. It also offers a customisable alert interval and countdown timer.

You don't have to do anything to receive the software update; it will automatically be rolled out to compatible Garmin wearables. Just sync the watch with the Garmin Connect app, and the upgrade should appear automatically.