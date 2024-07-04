KitchenAid knocks $130 off best-selling Stand Mixer in 4th of July sale

Whilst the annual 4th of July sales have been going for a few weeks, it doesn't mean there aren't any impressive deals dropping today. Even with Prime Day taking place in a few weeks, we've still tracked down some of the best discounts available right now, and this latest one will be sure to pique your interest.

From popular best-selling cookware company, KitchenAid, this premium stand mixer has been given a great price cut. Saving you $130, the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is one of the best stand mixers on the market, meaning it won't be long before stocks run out.

To shop the KitchenAid Stand Mixer 4th of July deal now, click the link below. For more details on how this piece of equipment will improve your baking, keep reading for our favourite features.

KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: was $449.99, now $319.99 at KitchenAid (save $130)

The KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer is versatile, easy to use and a stylish addition to your kitchen. Its excellent performance helps you prepare food quickly and without any stress or strain. It's available in Contour Silver, Black Matte and Empire Red.

Why should you buy the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer?

If you’re a beginner or expert baker, a KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer completes your kitchen setup and takes the stress out of mixing, whisking and beating. The smooth, rounded tilt-head design hasn’t gone out of style since its inception in 1937 and is still a trademark style from KitchenAid.

The KitchenAid Stand Mixer comes with a 5.5 litre stainless steel bowl and three attachments, including the 6-wire whip, dough hook and flat beater. However, there are a variety of attachments available to buy separately to make everything from fresh pasta to burgers, veggie noodles, ice cream and more. Designed with 11 distinct speeds, including 1/2 speed, you'll have power and control from high to low, and everything in between.

Finally, the KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer comes with a five year guarantee, promising you a long-lasting reliable device and excellent performance.

Shop the rest of KitchenAid's 4th of July sale