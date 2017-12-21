Jekyll & Hide's attractive leather bags are made for travelling with tech

If you're going on holiday in the new year, or maybe starting a new job, why not get a new bag for your travels? Let us introduce Jekyll & Hide…

Jekyll & Hide is a luxury brand from Cape Town, which creates leather fashion accessories with a big focus on style, durability, practicality and comfort.

Made using full hide leather for added quality and longevity, these bags have been designed for commuters, digital nomads and adventurers alike, with compartments tailored for gadgets, cables, and all manner of tech.

Jekyll & Hide also use RFID protection for added security against theft.

Check out a few of the pieces below:

Image 1 of 18 Image 2 of 18 Image 3 of 18 Image 4 of 18 Image 5 of 18 Image 6 of 18 Image 7 of 18 Image 8 of 18 Image 9 of 18 Image 10 of 18 Image 11 of 18 Image 12 of 18 Image 13 of 18 Image 14 of 18 Image 15 of 18 Image 16 of 18 Image 17 of 18 Image 18 of 18

Jekyll & Hide set out to create a combination of authentically crafted genuine leather products in 2002.

The pieces are ethically procured from the best leather merchants from all corners of the world and naturally tanned using a traditional vegetable tanning process.

The brand uses hand-picked full-grain leather which is considered the strongest and most durable type of leather, designed to resist moisture and over-time take on a new personality, aging beautifully and developing characteristics of its own.

Prices are around £55 for a wallet, and backpacks start at £299.

Check out Jekyll & Hide's website, and pick up a new bag just in time for the new year.

