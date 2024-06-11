Jabra’s latest wireless earbuds can stream music directly from a record player

Jabra, known for its innovative audio products, introduced the game-changing Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 earbuds just over half a year ago. Now, they've taken it a step further with the Elite 8 Active Gen 2 and Elite 10 Gen 2, featuring enhancements that promise an unparalleled sound experience.

One of the standout features of these new headphones is the world's first LE Audio smart case.

This innovative case, when connected via the USB-C or 3.5 headphone jack, allows you to stream audio from any device, be it in-flight entertainment units, treadmills, or even record players.

The built-in chip ensures low latency and Hi-Fi sound quality with the LC3 codec, further enhancing your audio experience.

Previously, you needed an additional device, such as AirFly, to stream audio without cables from certain devices. Not anymore!

Jabra has taken the audio experience to the next level, too. The improved spatial sound tuning, Dolby Atmos support (on the Elite 10 Gen 2), and benefits across various content types, including podcasts, ensure a more immersive sound.

In fact, the brand says that in blind tests, 95% of respondents preferred the spatial sound tuning of these new buds.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is now said to block twice as much noise as before, eliminating mid- and low-frequency disturbances.

Jabra has also enhanced the transparency mode. The new Natural HearThrough technology is optimised for wind noise reduction, and it offers twice the effectiveness of the previous generation.

The improved 6-microphone call technology and AI algorithms ensure crystal-clear call quality by distinguishing background noise from your voice.

The Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2, priced at £229.99, is available in Navy, Black, and two new colours: Coral and Olive. The Elite 10 Gen 2, at £259.99, comes in Titanium Black, Gloss Black, Cocoa, and two new colours: Denim and Soft White. Both models will be available from mid-June 2024.