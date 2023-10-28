Is the cold weather making your lips dry? Follow these tips

If you’ve ever experienced dry lips in winter, then you'll know how frustrating it can be. It's common knowledge that we should be taking extra steps to protect our skin (and lips) in the summer, but did you know it's just as important during winter?

If you’re reading this because you're suffering with chapped lips, the good news is that it’s an easy fix. There are a multiple steps you can do that can prevent and/or cure dry lips, improving the appearance while easing any discomfort you may be experiencing.

This guide takes you through all you need to know about how to get rid of dry lips, so you can venture outside this winter without worrying about the effects. We've also listed our top 3 favourite lip balms, just in case you fancy making a purchase.

Before you find out more, have you seen these 5 skincare swaps you need to make for autumn/winter?

What causes dry lips?

Secret Spa says that dry, chapped lips often occur during cold weather as a result of the thin skin on this part of the face becoming dehydrated. The causes of cracked or dry lips may include cold or dry weather, licking your lips too often, sun exposure (for example, when skiing) or dehydration.

"This affects the lips largely because the skin here is thinner and more sensitive than elsewhere on the face. As the lips have no oil glands, they cannot readily replenish their own moisture supply. Those with dry skin can also be more likely to develop chapped lips."

How to get rid of dry lips

1. Don't lick your lips

One of the worst things you can do if you have chapped lips is relieve the dryness by licking them. It might feel good at the time but in reality, this habit is causing them to dry out even more. Not only does your saliva evaporate very quickly, it's also full of enzymes that are too harsh for the delicate skin on your lips. These enzymes can remain on the lips and cause them to feel dry and uncomfortable.

2. Stay hydrated

Keeping your whole body hydrated by drinking plenty of water can help keep your lips from becoming overly dry in the winter. Make sure to drink water throughout the day or check out these 5 ways to stay hydrated that don’t involve drinking water.

3. Use lip balm regularly

The best way to cure and prevent dry lips is to apply a moisturising lip balm often throughout the day and before bed. It's important that your chosen lip balm has non-irritating ingredients, so it's best to avoid things such as flavourings and harsh fragrances. Opt for lip balms that are fragrance-free and hypoallergenic.

The best lip balms for dry lips

1. La Mer The Lip Balm

(Image credit: La Mer)

This velveteen lip balm for dry lips with a hint of mint calms, restores and conditions, transforming lips with the most tender touch. Instantly helping to soften dryness, this emollient treatment nourishes, restores and strengthens the natural moisture barrier to help prevent further environmental damage. Warm a small amount of The Lip Balm on fingertips and apply with light patting motions.

A 9g pot can be bought for £62 on the La Mer website or Selfridges.

2. Kiehl's Lip Balm #1

(Image credit: Kiehl's)

Formulated with soothing emollients squalane, lanolin and sweet almond oil, as well as vitamins A and E, the Kiehl's Lip Balm #1 helps effectively protect lips from the drying effects of wind and cold weather. Perfect for smoothing and moisturising chapped lips, it's also paraben-free and fragrance-free.

You can purchase a 14g tube from the Kiehl's website or most other beauty retailers.

3. Weleda Skin Food Lip Balm

(Image credit: Weleda)

Cheap and cheerful, the Weleda Skin Food Lip Balm is made with botanical extracts to nourish your lips with natural oils and waxes. It provides an intensive nourishment and protection for very dry and chapped lips, leaving them soft and supple. It also forms a protective barrier against external influences, such as cold weather and central heating.

You can purchase a 8ml tube from the Weleda website or most other beauty retailers.