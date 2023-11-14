iPhone 16 Pro to ditch the Dynamic Island for a hole-punch camera? Surely not

Apple could ditch the Dynamic Island on its iPhone 16 Pro, replacing it with a hole-punch Face ID camera instead, it is claimed.

According to an online tipster, the Cupertino firm is testing a radically-redesigned camera cutout for the flagship model with an eye on introducing it next year or, maybe, on the iPhone 17 Pro in 2025.

Majin Bu, who has more than 36,000 followers on X, formerly Twitter, has even created a mock-up of what a future iPhone could look like with the change.

Apple is testing a iPhone 16 Pro hole punch version, but it may not be finalized. Details will depend on March next year. I guess most likely we won't see such a version until the iPhone 17 pic.twitter.com/exeo8gWoT0November 10, 2023 See more

According to his post, the plans will become more apparent next March. He claims that we will find out more details then.

In my own humble opinion, I don't think there's much chance of Apple switching from its current Dynamic Island design anytime soon. It has only just introduced it to the standard iPhone models with the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus being the first non-Pro devices to swap out the notch.

And, for many, the Dynamic Island is an inventive and useful solution to necessary evil. I'm not sure a single-lens cutout could offer the same level of tech that the larger pill-shape bar affords.

It would be hugely out of character for Apple to ditch something that works so well already. Unless it was told to by legislation (such as the switch to USB-C enforced by an EU ruling).

Still, never say never. We'll certainly track this rumour going forward.

Other iPhone 16 rumours

There are other things reportedly coming with the iPhone 16 series, including a better camera for the iPhone 16 Pro – to match the Pro Max.

However, the biggest changes next year could come through the software, with iOS 18 tipped to be Apple's biggest release yet.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims that Apple understands that it "needs to be extra-impressive". He says that the new iOS release will be "groundbreaking".

There are expected to be major additions when it comes to generative AI – something Samsung also plans for its next flagship phones – and we think there will be strides made in compatibility with the forthcoming Apple Vision Pro, too.